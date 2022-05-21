Kanika Kapoor shares priceless PICS from her wedding with Gautam Hathiramani: I found my prince

Singer Kanika Kapoor recently got married to her longtime boyfriend Gautam Hathiramani in London. Taking to her Instagram, the singer posted a series of photos from her wedding. Both the bride and the groom wore pastel pink outfits on their special day. The singer donned an embellished lehenga, while Gautam wore a matching sherwani. The duo tied the knot on Friday in the presence of their family and close friends in London.

Sharing the pictures from her wedding album, Kanika Kapoor wrote: "And I said yes. Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe in making us meet.”

She also added, "Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making my smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero @gautamh #mrshathiramani #co-star #married #kanikakapoor." Fans and followers rushed to the comment section and congratulated the newlyweds. Sanjay Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and Ananya Birla and others also poured in love. Singer Mika Singh wrote, "Congratulations wishing you both a happy married life." Nandita Mahtani and Amrita Kak also congratulated the couple. Ananya said, "Congratulations!!!!! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness."

Earlier, Kanika and Gautam broke the Internet with their beautiful photos from pre-wedding ceremonies. For the Haldi ceremony, Gautam opted for white traditional wear and Kanika Kapoor looked gorgeous in a silver lehenga.

Kanika is best-known for singing the track Baby Doll which featured Sunny Leone. She also sang songs like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, Genda Phool and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega and more.

