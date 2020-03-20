Coronavirus infected Kanika Kapoor SLAMS rumours of partying with 100 people: I haven't partied in months

After tested positive for Coronavirus, Kanika Kapoor denied the rumours of partying with 100 people after she returned from London. The singer has been tested positive for Covid-19 in Lucknow.

Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress became the first celebrity in India to have infected the Covid-19 virus. Before Kanika confirmed the news, rumours did the rounds on social media suggesting she partied with 100 people. Multiple tweets claimed she was attending a party at a five-star hotel in Lucknow soon after she returned from London. The singer has slammed these claims. She clarified that she had not attended any party after she returned from the UK.

Speaking with Republic TV, Kanika said she hasn't attended any party in the last one month. Deeming the reports wrong, she added that she doesn't need to party in a five-star hotel for she has a huge family and her home in Lucknow. She also addressed the rumours of hiding the symptoms. The singer said she approached the authorities and requested them to perform the Covid-19 test on her following her persisting symptoms. Kanika shared she developed a mild fever a few days ago.

The singer clarified after she issued a statement to confirm that she has been infected with Coronavirus. The singer said, "My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago."

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has learned that Kanika’s cousin has been panicking about the Coronavirus news. We hear that the cousin had hosted the singer at their housewarming party in Kanpur a few days ago. Our intel reveals Kanika travelled from Lucknow to Kanpur and attended the party with his family. The Baby Doll singer stayed overnight with the family before she shifted to a hotel in Kanpur. Read more here: EXCLUSIVE: Kanika Kapoor’s COVID 19 positive announcement leaves her Kanpur cousin panicking; Here’s why

