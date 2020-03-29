Kanika Kapoor tests Covid 19 positive for 4th time; Family fear singer not responding to Coronavirus treatment

Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for Coronavirus for the fourth time. The singer's family is worried about her health condition however, the doctors reveal she's stable.

Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for Coronavirus yet again. The singer took up the Covid-19 test for the fourth time over the weekend. The results remain to be the same. With no change in the report, her family members are worried about her health condition. The singer was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on March 20. She was taken to the hospital after she took up the test at home following cough and fever.

As per an IANS report, the doctor confirm she is stable. However, a family member told the national news agency that Kanika "is not responding to treatment." The member is quoted saying, "We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery.”

The Baby Doll hitmaker has been on the receiving of trolls and backlash since she confirmed she has been infected with the novel virus. Several tweets bashed the singer for "hiding" her condition. To top it off, three FIRs have been lodged against her for "negligence."

Kanika has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow. The FIR was lodged by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow. Meanwhile, Kanika deleted her post on Instagram where she confirmed she had contracted Covid-19. Read more here: Kanika Kapoor Coronavirus Update: Three FIRs lodged against Covid 19 infected singer for negligence

“My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well," Kanika wrote in her original post. The singer took down the post amid severe backlash on social media.

