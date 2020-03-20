Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus; Ekta Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Sunil & others wish speedy recovery

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for Coronavirus upon her return from the UK. After her announcement, celebs and close friends like Ekta Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Sunil Grover, Karishma Tanna, Sussanne Khan & others prayed for her speedy recovery. Check it out.

Kanika Kapoor, of Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan fame, tested positive for Coronavirus or novel COVID-19 and announced the news on social media with a post. The singer had returned from the UK and then headed to Lucknow to her family. Mother of three, Kanika Kapoor is one of the renowned singers in Bollywood and has even judged reality shows like The Voice. However, post her Coronavirus positive announcement, close friends like Ekta Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Sunil Grover and others have been praying for her speedy recovery.

Ekta Kapoor took to the comments section and wished Kanika speedy recovery. She wrote, “get well soon Kanikaaaa! Rab Raakhaa.” Neha Kakkar, also a renowned singer, commented on the post and wrote, “get well soon sister. God Bless you and your family.” Sunil Grover wished for Kanika’s speedy recovery from Coronavirus and wrote, “Get well soon Kanika. Wishing you a quick recovery.” Several other celebs like Dino Morea, Sussanne Khan, Guru Randhawa, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished Kanika to get better.

The Baby Doll singer had returned to India from the UK and headed to Lucknow where she has family. Kanika wrote in her post that she started showing symptoms only 4 days ago and now, her entire family is in complete quarantine. Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt from sources that Kanika also had travelled to Lucknow for her cousin’s house warming party where she stayed for a day too and now, her cousin and his family are also reportedly going to get tested for the Coronavirus.

Check out celeb comments on Kanika Kapoor's post:

