Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID 19; Twitter user wants Guilty writer Kanika Dhillon to be jailed

It was on Friday afternoon that news of Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor being tested positive for the novel Coronavirus broke the internet. Ever since, Kanika Kapoor has earned the ire of a lot of Twitter users because reports suggest that the singer hid her travel details at the airport and also, hid in the bathroom to escape being checked at the airport. Not just this, Twitter verse have slammed the singer for not opting for self-quarantine and instead, putting the life of others at risk by attending social gatherings. While Kanika Kapoor has dismissed all such reports as she has said that she was never asked by the authorities to self- quarantine because when she was checked at the airport, she did not have any symptoms.

Now, while Twitter verse are expressing their grouse with Kanika Kapoor for her negligence and for being irresponsible amid the Coronavirus outbreak, writer Kanika Dhillon was in for a shock when a twitter user tweeted at her saying she should be jailed. Well, because of her name, instead of tweeting Kanika Kapoor, the user, instead, tweeted Kanika Dhillon as he wrote, “Faila diya na tumne sabko aur apne aap ko celebrity bolte hai aise irresponsible log lanat hai tumpe jail me dalo isko #kanikakapoorcriminal..” A shocked Kanika Dhillon responded to the Twitter user as she slammed the user for having a virus in his head as she wrote, ‘Sir virus apke dimaag mein chala gaya hai.. har Kanika ko utha ke jail mein daaloge? Naam suraj hai- dimaag andhkaar mein! Dimaag ki batti chalao! Pyaar phailao- ghar pe raho... haath-sabun se dho!! Namaste! #CoronaStopKaroNa…”

For all those who don’t know, Kanika Dillon is writer of films like ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ and others. Talking about Kanika Kapoor, after being tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, the Baby Doll singer has been admitted to a hospital in Lucknow and during an interview, Kanika Kapoor expressed a sense of grief for being ill-treated at the hospital and for being made to feel that she is a criminal and has committed a crime.

Sir virus apke dimaag mein chala gaya hai.. har Kanika ko utha ke jail mein daaloge? Naam suraj hai- dimaag andhkaar mein! Dimaag ki batti chalao! Pyaar phailao- ghar pe raho... haath-sabun se dho!! Namaste! #CoronaStopKaroNa https://t.co/IkWOLIpT9U — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) March 20, 2020

