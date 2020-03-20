Kanika Kapoor's Coronavirus positive announcement paves the way for a meme fest on Twitter

Kanika Kapoor has earned the wrath of netizens for hiding the fact about being COVID-19 and infecting other people around her by attending parties. This has resulted in a meme fest on Twitter too.

Kanika Kapoor who rose to fame in Bollywood with songs like Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan has tested positive for Coronavirus. The singer herself has admitted the same through her official social media handle. The shocking part is that she had attended a couple of parties after her return from the United Kingdom. So, now it’s not only the singer but apparently a few more people who have been infected by the same. Numerous netizens have lashed out at Kanika for hiding the fact about being COVID-19 positive and this has resulted in a meme fest on Twitter too.

Although Kanika has revealed that she has got the symptoms only four days back, netizens are in no mood to buy this fact that the Baby Doll singer was unaware of the same. Few reports also suggest that she sneaked out of the Lucknow airport without being screened after returning from the United Kingdom a few days back. Well, this piece of news has further angered the masses who have lashed out at the singer for her ignorance.

At a time when Bollywood and TV celebs are trying hard to spread awareness and information related to the outbreak of Coronavirus, this ignorance on the part of Kanika Kapoor has raised eyebrows. The fact that she attended parties has created a kind of panic wave all over and people who have come in contact with her have reportedly resorted to self-quarantine including the singer herself.

