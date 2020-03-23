Kanika Kapoor's Coronavirus Timeline: Returning from London to being hospitalised; Here's all you need to know

Minutes before Kanika Kapoor could announce that she was tested positive, Twitter went abuzz with the news that the singer had in fact not self-isolated herself after returning from London.

Kanika Kapoor sent social media into a frenzy last week when she was tested positive for the novel deadly pandemic -- Coronavirus. Across the world, COVID-19 has escalated worrying degree of proportions as multiple countries are facing a lockdown including India. Amidst these trying times, Kanika announced last Friday that she had tested positive for coronavirus. However, minutes before the singer could make her announcement, Twitter went abuzz with the news that the singer had in fact not self-isolated herself after returning from London.

As the minutes passed, social media blew up with even more horrid details of Kanika's negligent behaviour. So, let's take a look at Kanika Kapoor's timeline since she first arrived from London:

Kanika Kapoor Coronavirus Timeline:

March 9: Kanika arrives in Mumbai from UK, London where there are at least 5,000 plus cases registered. The 'Baby Doll' singer stayed in Mumbai for a day and then left for Lucknow.

March 11: She arrives in Lucknow and is unaware of her health. Instead of being in self-isolation, Kanika flew to Lucknow.

March 13: While in Lucknow, Kanika attends a party with high-profile guests putting many other lives at risk.

March 14: The singer attends another party with close friends.

March 15: One of the most high profile parties of the lot. Kanika attends a party at politician Ahmed Akhbar Dampi’s house in Dalibagh, Lucknow. Here she was also seen with former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh. UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh was also present at this party.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

March 17: Kanika starts showing symptoms as she gets down with a flu, runny nose and mild fever. She then gets tested for coronavirus at KGMU Hospital in Lucknow.

March 20: Kanika announces on Instagram that she has been tested positive. At the same time, reports of Kanika colluding with airport authorities and escaping screening emerges. She, however, denies all these claims.

Kanika is now quarantined at a hospital in Lucknow where the drama is not yet over. The singer reportedly has been throwing tantrums about the hospital facilities. The hospital director issued a statement which stated that Kanika has been provided with the best such as a gluten-free diet and air conditioned room. It also asked the singer to not throw tantrums like a star and instead behave like a patient.

