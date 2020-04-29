Kanika Kapoor's wait for plasma donation gets longer as she has low haemoglobin, say doctors

Kanika Kapoor, who was tested positive in March and has since then recovered completely, has now decided to donate her plasma for the treatment of Coronavirus patients.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's plans to donate plasma will have to be put on hold, a senior official of King George’s Medical University said on Tuesday. The famed singer who was tested positive in March and has since then recovered completely has now decided to donate her plasma for the treatment of Coronavirus patients.

A team of expert doctors from Lucknow’s King George Medical (KGMU) was set to visit the singer's residence to collect her blood sample and run it through tests to see if she could go ahead with her donation. However, the singer will have to wait a little longer as officials have now stated that she has a low haemoglobin count.

KGMU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof M L B Bhatt, told PTI, "Blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined and almost all parameters pertaining to plasma donation were found to be appropriate. However, the haemoglobin quantity was found less than the standard. Hence, she has to wait for a few days for plasma donation."

The Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine at KGMU, Dr Tulika Chandra said, “The blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined for the purpose of plasma donation, and it was found positive. But she has to wait for some time.”

The singer was discharged on 6 April after having completely recovered from the deadly virus which she was diagnosed with on 20 March. Kanika had also come under heavy attack for being negligent as she did not self-quarantine after returning from the UK. The singer has now released a statement and stated that none of the persons who were in contact with her tested positive for COVID-19.

