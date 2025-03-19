Kanneda actor Parmish Verma says he was 'put to a halt' after 2018 shooting incident; 'Physical wounds will heal but mentally...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Popular Punjabi singer-turned-actor Parmish Verma is currently gearing up for the release of his crime-thriller series, Kanneda. The upcoming show narrates the hardships and journey that a Punjabi boy experiences on a foreign land. Meanwhile, Verma who also has seen his fair share of ups and downs, recently talked about the infamous 2018 shooting incident that changed his outlook towards life.

During a recent conversation with India Today, Parmish Verma opened up about the infamous 2018 shooting incident, in which he had suffered a leg injury. Reflecting on the incident, the actor stated that he re-sets his life from that point and noted that such incidents make one realize what is actually important in life.

The Sab Fade Jange singer mentioned, "When something like that happens, you are put to a halt. You are in this void. You are by yourself, and you can't really get out of it right away. Your physical wounds will heal, but mentally, you are still in this void. It obviously takes such a toll on you that you can't really talk about it."

He stated that such incidents take a toll on one's life and that one can't talk about it. However, it was a good time for him to assess his life and recalibrate. He explained by stating how he started valuing things which he didn't earlier and how they started making sense to him. "The meaning of life changed for me," he said.

Parmish refrained from getting into details about the incident but revealed that it brought a significant transformation to his life. He admitted living more, becoming more goal-oriented and "very focused in a very different way," on a concluding note.

For the unversed, Parmish Verma and his friend Kulwant Singh Chahal were attacked in Chandigarh. The singer-actor had even sustained injuries during the incident and later dreaded gangster Dilpreet Singh Baba who was reportedly accompanied by his aides took the responsibility on Facebook.

On the other hand, directed by Chandan Arora and produced by Jar Pictures, the upcoming series Kanneda also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arunoday Singh, Ranvir Shorey, Aadar Malik, and Jasmin Bajwa in pivotal roles. It will start streaming from March 21 on JioHotstar.