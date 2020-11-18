Kapil Dev gets candid about how he proposed wife Romi Dev & convinced her parents for marriage

Kapil Dev tied the knot with his wife Romi Dev back in 1980. He recently opened up on his love life, eventual marriage and more.

Kapil Dev does not need any introduction. He serves as an inspiration for numerous young cricketers out there. This renowned man is the one who was the captain of the Indian Cricket team who went on to win the World Cup in 1983. The best thing here is that the young generation will be able to relive this historic moment on the screen again as a biopic on the cricketer and his team will soon be released into the theatres.

Recently, the legendary cricketer got candid about his love life and eventual marriage with Romi Dev during his interaction in #NoFilterNeha Season 5. Kapil opened up on his infamous proposal that is sure to crack us up. It so happened that the cricketer and Romi were inside a car when they came across a hoarding bearing an ad that featured him. It showed two of his teeth coming out with some butter. He is said to have asked her to click a picture of the same.

When Romi asked him the reason behind it, Kapil told her that they will show it to their children. The cricketer then reveals how she asked him if he is proposing to her. Well, he replied in the affirmative and we know the rest! Kapil Dev also opened up on how he convinced Romi’s family for marriage. According to him, her father was okay with it but it was her 90-year old grandfather who asked repeated questions upon knowing that he plays cricket. The former cricketer then compares it to the present context and says that if someone plays IPL in current times that means his life is sorted.

Also Read: Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty after suffering a heart attack; Virat Kohli prays for his speedy recovery

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :No Filter Neha

Share your comment ×