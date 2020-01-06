Kapil Dev REVEALS he feared for Ranveer Singh's fitness during the filming of '83; Here's Why

Kapil Dev said that Ranveer Singh would work so hard on bowling; he'd bowl and play for eight hours constantly to understand the rhythm, and would do so in the peak of summer.

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev turns a year older today. Kapil Dev, who captained the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup says that he has his fingers crossed to see how Kabir Khan's '83, based on India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win, has turned out. In the movie, portrays the role of the cricketer Kapil Dev. Speaking about Ranveer, Kapil said that he used to worry about Ranveer's health during the shoot. Kapil said to Mid Day that Ranveer is not 18 years of age.

The birthday boy further said, "I'd see him work so hard on bowling; he'd bowl and play for eight hours constantly to understand the rhythm, and would do so in the peak of summer. In such conditions, even cricketers [avoid training] to prevent injuries. So, I feared for his fitness. Ranveer told me that he wanted to be with me. I don't know what he was trying to [study] — my actions, my manner of talking or pronunciation. [During the 10-day stay] he was dieting because had to lose weight. He was also practising [with me] during that time."

Speaking about what makes the film so special, Kapil Dev said, "People know little about what happens in the dressing room, but, when the movie comes out, it will be a different [revelation]. People don't know too much about what happens in the hotels and at team meetings. [The film will depict] how we planned [the match]. It will also highlight how much fun we had while we played."

Directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, and Sajid Nadiadwala, '83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and Sahil Khattar. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 10th April 2020.

