Kapil Dev reveals Ranveer Singh starrer 83 did not impact him the first time he watched it

Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama 83 is all over the news once again as the movie is now available on the OTT platforms. The movie is based on the Indian national cricket team's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup under Kapil Dev’s captaincy and Ranveer has essayed his role in the film. Recently, in an interview with host Gaurav Kapoor on Netflix, Kapil Dev shared his reaction after watching the film. He revealed that the movie did not impact him for the first time when he watched it but it did affect him during the second time and left him emotional.

During the interview, Kapil Dev said, “When I watched it for the first time, I was like okay this is a film and it did not impact me much. But when I watched it for the second time, I am anyway a very emotional person, and I just could not stop crying. I thought what a film it was, that's how we played.” He added that for the third time, he could not watch the movie and just got up and left. Kapil Dev also revealed that he had watched the movie directly at the premiere.

He also praised Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and the entire team of film 83 for doing a good job. He added that 98 percent of the movie is true and only the characters and scenes are changed, but the story was not changed.”

Film 83 is directed by Kabir Khan and apart from Ranveer, the movie also features Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and others in pivotal roles.

