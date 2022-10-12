Kapil Dev to Yuvraj Singh: 7 Indian cricketers who have acted in films

The connection between Bollywood and cricket rewinds back decades. From blockbusters like Lagaan, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Iqbal, Kai Po Che!, 83, Shabaash Mithu, Jersey, and many more the connection between the two remains strong. While several cricketers have been linked to B-town actresses and in some instances, also married them. Not just that, several Indian cricketers like Kapil Dev, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajay Jadeja, and more have even been featured in films. Cricketers who have acted in films:

1. Kapil Dev Kapil Dev is a former Indian cricketer, who captained the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup, and in the process became the first Indian captain to win the Cricket World Cup, and is still the youngest captain to win the World Cup for any team. Famously known as the Haryana Hurricane, he was a right-arm fast bowler and a right-handed batsman. He is the only cricketer to have scored over 5,000 runs and taken more than 400 wickets in Test (international match) cricket. Kapil made cameo appearances in the films like Dillagi... Yeh Dillagi, Iqbal, Chain Khuli ki Main Khuli and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi among others. In 2021, a biopic on Kapil titled 83 was also made which starred Ranveer Singh in the titular role alongside Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Saqib Saleem among others. Kapil also had a cameo as a spectator.

2. Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh has impressed his cricket fans with his journey. His contribution to the world of sports is immense. In 2012, Yuvraj was conferred with the Arjuna Award, India's second-highest sporting award by the Government of India. In 2014, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour. He has worked in a Punjabi film as a child artist named Mehndi Shagna Di. The film was released in the year of 1992 and Yuvraj was just 11 years old. Apart from acting in a film, he has also worked as a voiceover artist. He gave voice to a character in the animated film Jumbo which was released in 2008.

3. Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most celebrated sports personalities. He plays for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League and Delhi in first-class cricket. Shikhar is all set to make his acting debut with Double XL starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, which is slated to release on November 4. Talking about his role, Shikhar said: “As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what.”

4. Vinod Kambli Vinod Kambli is an Indian international Cricketer, who played for India as a left-handed middle-order batsman. He has appeared as a commentator on various television channels and worked with a Marathi News channel as a cricket expert for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He has also been a part of various reality shows and has done a few serials. Vinod Kambli has also appeared as an actor in a few films like Annarth, Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat, and a Kannada film, Bettanagere.

5. Ajay Jadeja Ajay Jadeja is one of the most prominent players from the ‘90s to have played for the Indian cricket team. One of his most memorable innings was his cameo in the 1996 Cricket World Cup quarter-final In Bengaluru against arch-rivals Pakistan. He played 15 Test matches and 196 One Day Internationals for India. Later, Jadeja acted in the 2003 movie Khel alongside Sunny Deol and Sunil Shetty in the lead. He also acted in the 2009 movie, Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat, directed by V.K.Kumar. Ajay was also a contestant on the celebrity dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He did a cameo in Abhishek Kapoor's film Kai Po Che! as himself in a cricket commentator role.

6. Sunil Gavaskar Sunil Gavaskar is acknowledged as one of the greatest Batsmen of all time. He was widely admired for his technique against fast bowling. Gavaskar is a recipient of the Indian sports honour of the Arjuna Award and the civilian honour of the Padma Bhushan. He played the lead role in the Marathi movie Savli Premachi. Later, he appeared in a guest role in the (1988) Hindi movie Maalamaal with Naseeruddin Shah and Satish Shah in key roles.