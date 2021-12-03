Kapil Dev was a 'little worried' about Ranveer Singh playing his role in 83; Here's why

When the trailer of 83 was released earlier this week, it was welcomed with an excellent response. The fans appreciated both Ranveer and Deepika’s take on Kapil and Romi Dev. Even Ranveer was overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation and took to his Instagram to thank his fans and well-wishers. Now the person whose opinion matters the most, Kapil Dev, opened up about how he felt about Ranveer Singh taking his role in the movie, as well as his family’s reaction to Deepika as Romi.

In an interview with The Quint, Kapil talked about the time when he got to know that Ranveer was selected for the role. He shared that he was happy that such a great, talented actor was trying to work on that. However, he also revealed that he was a little worried. “I was little worried also because it’s a very athletic job to do that,” he reasoned. Then he expressed that the way the ‘Padmaavat’ actor worked for the role through the last year was commendable. “I couldn’t believe that somebody can be so much keen in trying to do so much in that movie,” he said.

Kapil also revealed that Ranveer stayed at his home for a while to study him and to understand him better, even followed his diet. To this, he added that he was confused for the first couple of days because he didn’t know what was happening since there were two-three cameras always in front of him. However, he said that Ranveer made him feel comfortable. “He (Ranveer) said that – He don’t worry if you just take your time, you will get used to it and that’s how I just took one day or two days I would say, after that it was all fine,” the legendary cricketer recalled.

