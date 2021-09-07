Kapil Sharma openly flirts with Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra chimes in and says 'Bhaiya ka hi ghar hai'

and Kiara Advani have been in the limelight ever since the rumour of the couple dating came out. Well, these two stars are currently basking in the success of their recently released movie and had come to The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil could not help but started flirting with Kiara who just kept smiling. But it was Sidharth’s reaction that grabbed all the eyeballs and somewhere hinted at their relationship.

Kapil Sharma went on to tell Kiara Advani, “Aapko kabhi aisa milne ka mann ho, zaroori nahi hai kisi ko saath laana hai (If you feel like meeting me, it is not necessary to always bring someone along).” The actress had last visited the show with for the promotion of their film Laxmii. The moment Kapil said this, Sidharth Malhotra interjected in the middle and said, “Bhaiyya ka hi ghar hai (It is your brother’s house, after all),” leaving Kiara in splits and Kapil speechless. Kiara reminded Kapil of his two children, Anayra and Trishaan, but he joked, “Bachche toh chhote-chhote hai, unko kya pata chalta hai (The kids are too young to realise any of this).”

Take a look:

Well, last time too Akshay had indirectly teased Kiara and confirmed her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. While talking about her love life in that episode, the actress said, “I have decided whenever I talk about my personal life it will be when I’m married.” After hearing Kiara’s answer, Akshay added, “Ye badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai (She is a girl with principles).” And well, Kiara’s reaction to it is epic.

Even that time ’s reaction was enough for the netizens to draw a conclusion that Kiara and Sidharth are dating. And now Sid indirectly stopping Kapil to flirt with Kiara speaks a thousand words.

