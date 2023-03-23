Kapil Sharma reveals how Javed Akhtar felt while writing the controversial scene of Sholay

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is the most loved and talked about personality in the entertainment industry. He has proved himself as not only a good comedian but also a good actor. The actor is gaining a lot of appreciation for his performance in Nandita Das's movie Zwigato where he portrayed role of Manas who works as a food delivery rider after losing his job of a factory floor manager.

But his journey as a comedian has not been a simple one. In a recent interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show, Kapil shed light on the difficulties he faces while creating content for a comedy show these days.

He said, "I remember an interview with Javed Akhtar where he revealed that he could not have written the scene in Sholay where Dharmendra is speaking from behind the statue of Lord Shiva since people will take offence to that."

He further recalls a culture of Punjab that during a wedding, the bride's family makes fun of the groom's family. He said, "You can call someone fat in fun as it is part of our tradition but if one does it here, it will be called as body shaming."

Kapil said that recently he was told that he cannot use the word 'mad' in his show as people would take it as an offence. "But that is what friends and siblings call each other in general," he added.Kapil's reply on being asked how his wife reacts when he flirts with female guests.

When the Zwigato actor was asked how his wife reacts regarding his flirting with female guests, he said, "Ginny is understanding and know that it is part of my job. But at times, she taunts and say, "iske saath bada dil se nikal raha tha."

About The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show has been running for almost seven years now and is one of the most talked about show of the Indian television screens. Apart from Kapil Sharma, the show features Archana Puran Singh who happens to be the guest judge of the show and Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and many more.

