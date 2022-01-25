Kapil Sharma says he became Akshay Kumar while shooting 'Firangi', tells how he lost so much weight

Kapil Sharma is grabbing all the limelight these days after his show ‘I’m Not Done Yet’ was all set to release on Netflix. Well, the teaser of the show has released and fans have been loving it. Well, ahead of the release the comedian sat down to chat with yet another stand-up comedian Anubhav Sinha and spoke about a lot of things from his Bollywood debut to his health. While talking about a phase in his life when Kapil’s focus had shifted towards fitness, the comedian said that he had become Akshay Kumar then.

During a segment, Anubhav Singh Bassi was showing Kapil Sharma some of his own Instagram pictures and asking the backstory of each of them. Well, he showed one picture wherein Kapil could be seen exercising. It was then that the comedian spoke about his healthy lifestyle and revealed that there was a time when he used to weigh only 72kgs. Looking at the photo he said, “Those were great days. I was shooting for a film, the one which I made with my own money, Firangi. I did not gain anything from that film except for this wonderful body.”

Recalling his routine during those days Kapil Sharma revealed, “I used to wake up at 4:30 AM. I had become Akshay Kumar. I used to work out in the open, have breakfast and then reach the sets by 7:30 AM.” Further, Kapil said that he was 72 Kgs during that time and he wishes to get back to this shape.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma’s ‘I’m Not Done Yet’ will premiere on Netflix on January 28.

