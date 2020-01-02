The Kapil Sharma Show: Was Kiku Sharda NOT allowed to share stage with Neha Kakkar?

Kiku Sharda was missing from the recent episode of the The Kapil Sharma Show, when Neha Kakkar graced the show.

Neha Kakkar recently made headlines as she lashed out at comedians Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera for mocking her height and ridiculing her appearance on a show. The singer then had expressed her disappointment and slammed the two for body shaming her marring her career. This incident grabbed many eyeballs and raged many people, who also expressed their dismay for such insensitive comedy. While we all thought the fire had settled down, it didn't seem to. And now, the incident is again becoming the talk-of-the-town after Neha Kakkar recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show.

Neha and her siblings, Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, were recently seen on TSSK having a gala time together. While the episode was damn fun with all the actors and guests enjoying themselves to the fullest, we noticed something unusual. Kiku Sharda, who aka Bachha and Achha Yadav, was missing from the episode. Yes, while all other actors were having a jovial time, Kiku was not present on the show. Now, speculations are doing round that he was apparently not allowed to be a part of the episode and share stage with Neha Kakkar following their recent fallout. Though there have been no official statements on why Kiku was actually missing, we wonder what other reason might have prevailed, as we all know how the Neha Kakkar's controversy was blown out.

On a similar note, this is not the first time that a comedian was not allowed to perform due to a recent tussle. In the past, Krushna Abhishek was asked not to perform when Govinda and his wife Sunita came on show considering their family feud. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

