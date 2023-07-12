Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato earns spot at Oscar library; director Nandita Das heaps praise

Kapil Sharma has been receiving a round of applause as his Zwigato earned a spot in the permanent core collection of the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently. The director of the film Nandita Das shared a long post to announce the news. On the other hand, Kapil Sharma also reacted to this great achievement.

Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato earns spot at Oscar Library

Taking to her Instagram, Nandita Das wrote, "I was most surprised and delighted to receive an email from the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (The Oscars!) about wanting the script of Zwigato for their Permanent Core Collection. It is a happy reminder that the film is relevant and glad we made it."

She further added that she believes when "stories are authentic and rooted in their own contexts, they transcend cultures and borders and become part of world cinema."

Expressing her happiness, Nandita added that she is glad that the film will be now available in the "library for students, filmmakers and writers."

She also expressed her gratitude to both audiences and critics as she ended her note with, "The overwhelming response that we have got for Zwigato from both audiences and critics has opened unexpected doors such as this. Hope OTT platforms are reading this! I think it’s time to give the audience the opportunity to see Zwigato. Thank you Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences for this honour!”

Kapil Sharma, who played the role of a delivery boy in Zwigato, expressed his happiness over the news. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the comedian-actor wrote, "Thank you Academy for this honour. #Gratitude #Oscar.”

Meanwhile, Zwigato was released in theaters on March 17, 2023. It debuted at the Toronto Worldwide Film Celebration in 2022. Although Zwigato was not a hit at the box office, it received praise for the actor's impressive performance and its unique storyline. The film depicts the life of a man who ends up being a food delivery boy to make ends meet after losing his job as a factory floor manager due to Covid.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Was the comedian-host a part of Gadar? Ameesha Patel gives the BEST reaction