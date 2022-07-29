Kapil Sharma was once slapped by Sunny Deol starrer Gadar’s action director; Here’s why

Kapil Sharma is quite a popular name in the entertainment industry. The comedian has made us all laugh at his jokes quite often. Although he has also done several Bollywood films in the past the one film in which he played a small part but unfortunately never made it to the final cut was Sunny Deol starrer Gadar. But did you know Kapil was thrown out of the set? In a recent chat with veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, the film’s action director Tinu Verma recalled how he was very annoyed with Kapil on a particular day and threw him off the set.

Recalling the shooting of a scene in Gadar, Tinu remembered that they were shooting with a huge crowd and everyone was instructed to run towards the train. As soon as he called action, the crowd started running towards the train but there was one boy who was running in the opposite direction, and that was Kapil Sharma. Tinu called the boy and asked him to follow instructions. “Teri vajah se one more hua hai shot (We are doing one more take because of you,)” Tinu recalled.

Adding further, Tinu said that when they started rolling once again his entire focus was on Kapil, who once again started running in the opposite direction. Tinu left his camera, ran towards Kapil and slapped him and asked the team to throw him out.

When Sunny Deol appeared on Kapil’s show previously, Kapil had recalled this incident and shared that he ran in the opposite direction because he wanted to stand out. He was certain that he would be lost in the sea of people and this was the only way he could figure out to stand out from the crowd. Sunny was quite shocked to learn that Kapil was a part of his film.

