Kapil Sharma's film ZWIGATO to have World Premiere at 47th Toronto International Film Festival; See FIRST look

Kapil Sharma will be seen in the lead roles in Nandita Das’s directorial, Zwigato alongside Shahana Goswami. Now, the film will be making its World Premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022 as an official selection, the movie will be screened under the ‘Contemporary World Cinema section. Written and directed by Nandita Das, the film features Kapil Sharma, who is a new food delivery rider, exploring the world of the gig economy While Shahana Goswami plays his wife, a homemaker, who to support his income, starts to work for the very first time.

Zwigato is set in Bhubaneswar and the movie captures what an ‘ordinary’ family faces in the post-pandemic world. It is the story of the relentless struggle of life, but not without shared moments of joy. Announcing the same, Kapil Sharma took to his social media and shared the first look of Zwigato. He wrote: "Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives are proud to announce that our film ZWIGATO, written and directed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will have its World premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022 in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema’ section."

Check out Kapil Sharma's post:

Talking about Zwigato, the director said that the movie is finally ready and it is a story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that people normalise. Nandita said that she found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life movie. She added that she is thrilled that the Zwigato will premiere soon at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). "This means a lot to me personally as I have debuted there both as an actor and director, with Fire and Firaaq, respectively. Over the years, several other films have taken me to TIFF. I hope the universality of the theme of the film will resonate with the amazing audiences that the festival attracts from all over the world," said Nandita.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma was last seen in the Netflix show, Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet.

