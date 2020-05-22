Kapoor & Sons Spin Off: Why Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra's love story could be the perfect takeaway

We decided to look at memorable characters from Hindi films who could make for the perfect spin-off subjects. And first on our list - Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra from Kapoor & Sons.

Over the last few years, Hindi films have given us many memorable characters. Be it lead characters, villains or couples, the characters have created a lasting impression on the minds of cinema lovers. From in Raazi to as Khilji to Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao's adorable chemistry in Badhaai Ho, content-driven films have raised the expectations of audiences even more. One such film which won hearts at the box office was Kapoor & Sons starring Alia Bhatt, and in 2016.

We, at Pinkvilla, decided to look at such memorable characters from Hindi films who could make for the perfect spin-off subjects. Today, we are taking a look at Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons characters Arjun and Tia Malik played by Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt respectively and how their love story can be the perfect spin-off film.

Arjun and Tia's characters who fall in love with each other, slowly and steadily, are one of the many highlights of the film. Towards the end, we get to see them reuniting after their brief misunderstanding causes a rift. They seal it with a kiss and their love story definitely gets a happy ending.

What would Arjun and Tia be like today?

With Arjun rediscovering the truth about his book, we can totally imagine him as a well published author and a successful one at that. While in the film Arjun struggles to get his books published, the spin off could portray him as a best selling author to take the story forward. While Tia's profession wasn't established in Kapoor & Sons, the spin off can give an insight into what Tia loves doing now and whether she's still the same girl who loves to party.

Arjun and Tia's love story could be re-imagined in multiple ways for a spin off. From showing them madly in love with each other even today to troubles that crop up in their relationship because of the past, the possibilities are endless. Given the fact that Alia and Sidharth have been former lovers off screen as well, we are sure their fans will be quite excited to see them back together on the big screen.

Do you think a spin off on Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's characters could make for a great Kapoor & Sons spin off? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

