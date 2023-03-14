Kapoor trio Ranbir, Kareena and Neetu look lovely in this UNSEEN pic from a house party

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This Luv Ranjan directorial also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is touted to reach the Rs 100 cr mark. Well, we all know that Ranbir is a family man and always loves to be around his loved ones. We got our hands on a cute picture where we can see the actor posing with his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan and mother Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

A picture of the three Kapoors has been going viral on the internet. In the picture, we can see Ranbir dressed in casual attire. He is wearing a blue tee over light blue denim and layered it with a denim jacket. The actor sported his heavily bearded and mustached look and completed his look with a cap. Next to him stands Kareena Kapoor Khan who looks stylish in a black tee. The Shamshera actor has kept his arms around her shoulder. In front of them sat Neetu Kapoor on a couch. Neetu Kapoor too looks lovely in a black top and seems to be in the middle of speaking something.

Check out the post:

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor was currently busy promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. His film has done well at the box office and fans are loving to see him in a rom-com. Apart from this, Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. As per the reports, he has not signed any more films after this and wishes to take a break to spend some time with his daughter Raha.

