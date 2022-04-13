The Kapoors' family chart & how Alia Bhatt is going to relate to them after getting married to Ranbir Kapoor

The Kapoors are one of the famous families in Bollywood and have been ruling the entertainment industry for four generations. And, it is a no-brainer that Generation 5 is also quite popular and has its own fan bases despite being so young.

Indian theatre actor Prithviraj Kapoor is the foundation of the ‘Kapoor family’. He was the first from the family who established himself as an actor and started a legacy. He got married to Ramsarani Mehra and they had six kids together, who are Generation 2 - Raj Kapoor, who got married to Krishna Malhotra, Shammi Kapoor who had two wives Geeta Bali and Neela Devi Gohli, and Shashi Kapoor who tied the knot with a foreigner Jennifer Kendal. Raj, Shammi, and Shashi are the primary part of Bollywood. Apart from them, Prithviraj and Ramsarani’s kids are - Ravinder, Devinder, and Urmila.

Speaking about Generation 3, Raj Kapoor’s lineage is primarily famous in the entertainment industry. Raj and Krishna had five kids together- Randhir Kapoor, tied the knot with Babita, Rishi Kapoor got married to Neetu Singh, Rima Kapoor got married to Manoj Jain, Ritu Kapoor tied the knot with Rajan Nanda. While Rajiv Kapoor got married to Aarti Sabharwal but they later divorced.

Now, let us talk about Generation 4, which is currently ruling the industry. Randhir and Babita have two kids - Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor, who is married to Saif Ali Khan. Rishi and Neetu have also two kids - Riddhima Kapoor who is married to Bharat Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor who is going to tie the knot with Alia Bhatt. Ritu and Rajan Nanda have a daughter Nitasha Nanda who is unmarried and a son Nikhil Nanda, who got married to Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan. Rima and Manoj Jain have two sons - Armaan who is married to Anissa Malhotra and Aadar Jain who is currently dating Tara Sutaria. Rajiv Kapoor has no kids.

Talking about Generation 5, we have Karisma kids - Samara and Kiaan, Kareena’s sons - Taimur and Jeh, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter Samara. Apart from this, Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s kids - Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Look at The Kapoor’s family chart:

A look at how Alia Bhatt’s relationship with the Kapoors is going to change after she ties the knot with Ranbir Kapoor:

Alia enjoys a sweet relationship with The Kapoors family. She often enjoys lunch dates with them and attends their family functions. It would not be wrong in saying that the Raazi actress shares a beautiful bond with The Kapoors. Ahead of their D-day, let us see how Alia is going to relate to Ranbir’s family:

Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor: After getting married, Alia will become their daughter-in-law. She already shares a sweet bond with Neetu Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: Alia shares a beautiful bond with Ranbir’s sister and after getting hitched, she will become her sister-in-law.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor: Alia always expressed her adoration toward Bebo and Lolo and they are cousins of Ranbir Kapoor. After getting married, Alia will become their sister-in-law too.

Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain: They are kids of Rima and Manoj Jain and are Ranbir’s cousins. After tying the knot, they will become Alia’s brother-in-law and the actress would be their sister-in-law.

Taimur, Jeh, Samaira, Samara, Kiaan: These star kids are adorable and the paparazzi also keep an eye on them as they are quite famous even at a young age. Alia will become their ‘Maami’ (Aunt) after getting married to Ranbir.

Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda: They are Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan’s kids and as Ranbir is Nikhil’s cousin so after getting married, Alia will become their ‘Chachi’ (Aunt)

