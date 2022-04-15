Kapoors, Nandas & Jains welcome Alia Bhatt into the family, strike a pose with groom Ranbir Kapoor; PIC

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at their house in Mumbai on April 14. The pair remained tight-lipped till the last moment and there was no confirmation whether the wedding was taking place on Thursday until a day ago. Today, family members and close friends joined the couple and celebrated their big moments. And now, social media handles are buzzing with photographs from their wedding. Needless to say, all glimpses from Alia-Ranbir’s wedding are absolutely dreamy.

Now, a new picture shared by Anissa Malhotra Jain surfaced online as the Kapoors, Nandas and Jains welcomed bahu Alia Bhatt into the family. In the photograph, all three families were seen posing with the groom and bride. The memorable snap showed Aadar Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Shweta Nanda and others striking pose for the cameras. In the other picture, the groom squad- Kareena, Karisma, Aadar, Armaan Jain came together for a picture.



Take a look:

To note, while the wedding took place on April 14, the pre-marriage festivities kick-started on April 13. Just a few hours ago, Alia Bhatt embarked on her new journey with Ranbir with a sweet note. She shared a lengthy post on social media handle which read, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Deepika Padukone showers love on the newly-married couple