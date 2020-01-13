Karan Arjun completes 25 years: Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan's fans get nostalgic as they share pics & videos

As Karan Arjun completes 25 years, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fans get nostalgic remembering the film.

Starring and in the lead, Karan Arjun is one of the most iconic films in Bollywood. The story revolves around Durga's two sons, Karan and Arjun, who pledge to avenge their father's death only to get killed by their uncle. Destiny seems in their favour as they reincarnate years later to settle accounts with the culprits. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's chemistry, Rakhi's unfading faith and Ambrish Puri's wicked antics, Karan Arjun was a blockbuster hit and the film is fresh in our minds till date.

Karan Arjun hit the cinemas on January 13, 1995. As the Rakesh Roshan directorial completes 25 years today, the fans are going nostalgic walking down the memory lane. The song Yeh Bandhan Toh, colourful bangles, Rakhi's white saree, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's brotherhood, the fans are remembering it all and sharing photos and videos from the film on their social media handles. Some even express their wish to see the duo back on the screen together.

Check out the reactions:

#25YearsOfKaranArjun

Most special film of childhood. Me and my cousin were crazy about this film and performed role play of the scenes. Desi swag at its best Salman & SRK pic.twitter.com/uBVDPGDql4 — (@iFunkaar) January 13, 2020

"#25YearsOfKaranArjun, Most special film of childhood. Me and my cousin were crazy about this film and performed role play of the scenes. Desi swag at its best Salman & SRK", a user wrote.

It's all about the story of an Unforgottable Brotherhood This Iconic song has separate fanbase! "Yeh bandhan to pyar ka bandhan hai

Janamon ka sangam hai" #25YearsOfKaranArjun pic.twitter.com/dNZLGlBjsa — Jagatjit (@iamJagatjit45) January 13, 2020

“It's all about the story of an Unforgottable Brotherhood This Iconic song has separate fanbase! "Yeh bandhan to pyar ka bandhan hai Janamon ka sangam hai" #25YearsOfKaranArjun.” wrote another.

A touching story about a mother's faith and brotherhood.#25YearsOfKaranArjun pic.twitter.com/xGB6QF92tB — Rahul (@iamrahul1221) January 12, 2020

"A touching story about a mother's faith and brotherhood.#25YearsOfKaranArjun", read a tweet.

Check out more tweets:

Celebrating #25YearsOfKaranArjun it's all about the story of an unforgettable brotherhood the bond between Karan & Arjun was strong enough to remain intact in their next incarnation @salmanuniv pic.twitter.com/HsYWlDCzOe — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) January 12, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More