Karan Arjun Re-Release: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan initially quit the film? Rakesh Roshan reveals the other actor who was his first choice

As Karan Arjun celebrates its 30th anniversary, director Rakesh Roshan is preparing to bring the film back to theaters. In a recent interview, Roshan opened up about how Shah Rukh Khan initially dropped out of the project, leading to Aamir Khan replacing him. Later, SRK returned, expressing his desire to work with Roshan because he was the first person to sign him as an actor in King Uncle. Additionally, to everyone's surprise, Ajay Devgn was part of the film but he also left, prompting Salman Khan to join the cast next.

In an interview with SCREEN, Rakesh Roshan revealed that aside from himself and his dialogue writer, no one believed in the project. He recalled that when he first announced Karan Arjun, two distributors withdrew from the film because it featured two romantic heroes, neither of whom had prior experience in action roles.

Roshan explained that while people initially doubted the film, they had faith in him, and it was the audience who ultimately embraced it when it was released.

The Krrish director discussed the reasons behind Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan's departures from Karan Arjun, stating that only "Ajay can explain why he withdrew from the film".

He also mentioned that Shah Rukh had initially left, wanting to play the role intended for Ajay, while Ajay wished to switch roles with Shah Rukh in an effort to change their images.

However, Roshan made it clear that he was not making the film to alter their images, but because the story required them to portray the characters as originally written.

Advertisement

He went on to explain that after both Khan and Devgn left the film, he cast Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in their places. He further shared that later, SRK returned and expressed his desire to work with him, citing that Roshan had been the first to sign him as an actor in King Uncle.

The Jawan actor mentioned that despite not believing in the story, he couldn’t sleep at night and felt a strong conviction to work with him. Roshan then informed Aamir that he had SRK's dates for the following month, and Aamir agreed to let him start with Shah Rukh.

Karan Arjun is all set for a theatrical re-release on November 22, 2024.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh changes song lyrics during Hyderabad concert after Telangana government BANS songs promoting alcohol, drugs; Netizens say ‘Sharam karo…’