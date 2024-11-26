Karan Arjun re-release: Rakesh Roshan reveals he is not in touch with Mamta Kulkarni; 'I don't know where she is'

Karan Arjun, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the lead, is completing 30 years since its original release in 2025. In celebration of this milestone, the 1995 classic was recently re-released in cinemas. Amid the re-release, Rakesh Roshan addressed actress Mamta Kulkarni’s absence and shared that he wasn’t in touch with her. He also revealed that he didn’t know about her whereabouts.

In a recent interview with Filmibeat, Rakesh Roshan was asked about Mamta Kulkarni, who played the role of Bindiya in Karan Arjun. He said that it is possible that the actress might have knowledge about the film’s re-release after reading about it on social media. However, he stated, “I am not in touch with her at all. I don't know where she is.”

For the uninitiated, Mamta Kulkarni quit the film industry many years ago.

During the same conversation, Rakesh Roshan also admitted to missing the late actor Amrish Puri, who was the main antagonist in Karan Arjun. The filmmaker shared that he would have been extremely happy had Amrish Puri been there with them today. He also mentioned that nobody would be able to do the kind of character he did in the movie.

Karan Arjun was re-released worldwide on November 22, 2024. Directed by Rakesh Roshan and produced by his FilmKraft Production, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri.

Rakesh Roshan’s son, Hrithik Roshan, was an AD on the movie 30 years ago. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the proud father shared how Hrithik contributed to Karan Arjun. He stated, “Hrithik ko uss waqt main actor ke roop me nahi dekhta tha (I didn’t see Hrithik as an actor at that point in time). I used to take him as an assistant, but a very intelligent assistant, because every scene I used to discuss with him, and I used to take his point of view.”

He further revealed, “And he did give me a lot of inputs regarding how the screenplay should be, how this shot should be; he was very into it. So he helped me a lot; actually, he was a right-hand man to me.”

