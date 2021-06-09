Karan on aunt Dimple Kapadia’s birthday: It’s really hard to put into words, the impact that she’s had on me

As Dimple Kapadia turned a year older, her nephew Karan Kapadia showered wishes in the sweetest way possible. Check out the details.

Dimple Kapadia has garnered the love and support of her fans not just in Bollywood, but also in Hollywood. The veteran actress has had a tremendous career in the film industry ever since she made her acting debut with Bobby. As the actress turned a year older today, she had a small and sweet birthday celebration with her family members. Dimple’s daughter Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle to share a sneak peek into her special day and even penned a thoughtful note.

Karan Kapadia, who is the son of Dimple’s late sister Simple Kapadia, praised his aunt in the sweetest way possible. On her big day, Karan explained how the actress has been an inspiration for him. “After all this time too, it’s really hard to put into words, the impact that she’s had on me and my life,” he told ETimes. He explained that the actress has played the role of both his parents and called her one of the best ‘role model’. He wished her on her birthday and said she deserves all the happiness and success in the world.

Karan had made his acting debut with the action thriller Blank and was last seen in Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Durgavati'. The budding actor had one showered his aunt Dimple with compliments by writing, "Even after 47 years in the business, you still continue to raise the bar, you deserve everything and way more. You're an inspiration, a phenomenal actor, and an even better human being. I love you."

