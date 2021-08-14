Karan Boolani drops major hint about his wedding with Rhea Kapoor; Pic Inside

The Kapoor family continues to grab all the limelight today as reportedly Rhea Kapoor is all set to marry her beau Karan Boolani. 's sister is going to get married in a small private ceremony in their Juhu bungalow. Although no confirmation has come from the family yet, Karan may be dropping a subtle hint with his recent Instagram post.

Taking to his Instagram story, Karan Boolani has posted a unique picture of Lord Shiva and Parvati. Generally, Lord Shiva and Parvati's union is given utmost importance in our Hindu culture. And Karan posting their picture on his Instagram story may be a subtle hint of his union with the girlfriend of 13 years, Rhea Kapoor. While all details have been kept under wraps and no family member has commented on Rhea and Karan's wedding, fans of Anil, Sonam, and Kapoor family cannot wait to see the fun at Rhea and Karan's wedding.

Take a look:

For those not aware, Karan Boolani and Rhea Kapoor have been dating for 13 years now and are very much in love. Their social media PDA has left netizens gushing over them amid the lockdown. Even Sonam and Anand love spending time with two.

Since today morning, there has been a lot of preparations going on in the Kapoor mansion. From gifts to bouquets to flower decorations, we can see a lot of it entering the bungalow.

Lets wait until the final picture of the bride and groom is out.

