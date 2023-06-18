Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are married now; See FIRST pics of newlywed couple

Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime ladylove Drisha Acharya today. After dating each other for quite some time, the duo decided to seal the deal with family members and close friends in attendance. The inside pictures have been shared on social media and the newlywed couple looks all things happy and beautiful together.

Karan Deol marries Drisha Acharya

In the pictures, Karan and Drisha are seen sitting near the mandap area post their rituals. For their big day, Karan wore an ivory-shaded sherwani and a matching turban while his dulhania opted for a red and golden lehenga. She opted for minimal accessories to complete her look. They are seen sporting chic varmalas as a part of their wedding rituals. Have a look:

Ahead of the wedding, Karan was seen arriving with his baaraat to take Drisha home. His father Sunny Deol and uncles Abhay and Bobby Deol were seen grooving to the beats of dhols. All of them looked handsome as they wore sherwanis and turbans. Even Dharmendra was spotted arriving for the wedding in style.

Meanwhile, Karan and Drisha had a blast on Friday at their Sangeet ceremony. Ranveer Singh and his family joined the Deols to celebrate the special occasion. Ranveer even danced with Karan and Drisha and performed at their ceremony. Even Dharmendra, Sunny, Abhay, and Bobby set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances. Sunny was dressed as Tara Singh from Gadar. He danced to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke while Bobby did a romantic dance with his wife Tania Deol on his song Humko Sirf Tumse. All in all, the sangeet ceremony was quite a hit and netizens were all heart for the inside videos.

