Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya look all things DREAMY in wedding pics; Ranveer Singh is all heart

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, got married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya today. The couple tied the knot with close friends and family members in attendance. A while ago, Karan took to social media to share official pictures with his wife Drisha from their wedding ceremony. He even penned a note of gratitude to the fans for showering love on them.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding pictures are unmissable

For the wedding, Drisha opted for a red lehenga with minimal accessories. On the other hand, her dulha Karan wore an ivory-colored sherwani and a matching turban. The pictures feature Karan and Drisha doing their wedding rituals. In the last picture, it seems like Drisha got emotional post they officially tied the knot. Their wedding pictures look nothing less than a fairytale. Along with the pictures, Karan wrote, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!" Have a look:

After Karan shared the pictures, Ranveer Singh, who was seen attending their pre-wedding festivities, dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Even the fans were seen congratulating the newlywed couple. A fan wrote, "Congratulations Sunny Sir Dharmendra Sir And Karan drisha manny manny congratulations happy marriage life." Another fan wrote, "Congratulations beautiful couple! God bless you both always."

Meanwhile, Drisha is the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker, Bimal Roy. Earlier, Dharmendra revealed that Karan introduced Drisha to the family through his mother. His mother then told Sunny and eventually, he informed Dharmendra about the same. The veteran actor said that he was excited for Drisha to be a part of his family. In an interview, he shared, "I said, 'Go ahead if Karan likes her'. Then, I met Drisha. The meeting happened at my house. She is a very sensible and pretty girl. And, she comes from an illustrious family. I am very happy for Karan and Drisha. They have all my blessings. I welcome the new addition to the Deol family."

