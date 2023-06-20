Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya receive blessings from Dharmendra, Sunny Deol in unseen wedding moments; PICS

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol married his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya in a dreamy wedding setting on June 18. Their star-studded wedding was attended by Bollywood celebrities alongwith the couple’s families and loved ones. A while ago, Karan took to his Instagram to share new unseen pictures from his wedding. Earlier, he expressed his gratitude to his fans for their immense love and today also, Karan penned a note of gratitude to his family for their abundance blessings and support.

Karan Deol shares new unmissable photos from his wedding

Taking to his Instagram, Karan Deol shared a bunch of unseen moments from his wedding. He captioned it, “Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness,” and added a red heart and praying emojis.

The couple received blessings from Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, and other members of their families. In the series of photos, Karan Deol and his wife Drisha Acharya can be seen clicking photos with Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, and Sunny Deol along with their other family members. The couple looks madly in love as they flaunt their bright smiles. In one of the pictures, thefather’s precious moment is captured as the duo can be seen posing together by gazing at a window. Have a look:

For the wedding, Drisha Acharya opted for a gorgeous red lehenga. She went for minimal accessories and was glowing. On the other hand, Karan chose an ivory-colored sherwani and paired it with a matching turban.

Fans react to new photos

Soon after Karan shared new wedding photos on social media, fans were quick enough to shower their love on the couple. A fan wrote, “Lovely moments ye pl kbhi bhoole nhi jate life time yaad rehte hain…love you deol family.” Another wrote, “Wow Lovely Family Congratulations @imkarandeol.”

Karan-Drisha’s wedding reception

For the reception, Karan wore a deep blue suit and Drisha looked gorgeous in an off-white embellished floor-length gown. The couple couldn’t stop smiling while posing for the paparazzi. At the reception, Sunny Deol was seen distributing sweets to the media people along with his other son Rajveer Deol.

Meanwhile, the newlywed couple’s wedding reception was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, all were invited to Sunny Deol’s son’s wedding reception.

