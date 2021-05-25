Karan Deol calls Sunny Deol his ‘biggest role model’: Dad told me this path comes with a lot of responsibility

In an interview, Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol talked about his acting debut and working during the Covid-19 lockdown. Take a look.

Over the years, Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby Deol have garnered love from their fans from across the country with their successful acting careers in the Bollywood film industry. Sunny Deol’s son made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. In a chat with ETimes, the star kid talked about working with his family in Apne 2, which is a sequel to the 2007 release Apne. He opened up about staying ‘motivated’ amid the Covid-19 pandemic and keeping himself ‘mentally preoccupied’.

In the interview, Karan talked about his first day of acting and recalled his ‘intense’ experience. He revealed that during the shot, he ‘broke down’ and from thereon it progressively got better. “I thought to myself, ‘Rocky, is this what you want to do?’ And then I was like, No, I love this,” he told the outlet. During the chat, he also talked about how his father is his biggest role model. He said, “My dad, told me that this path comes with a lot of responsibility.” He also said that his father warned him to brace for the highs and lows of life.

Speaking about how he prepped for Apne 2, Karan said he started boxing training which has been an enjoyable experience and a ‘dream come true’ moment for him. The star kid said, “As a kid, I always wanted to do a boxing-oriented film.” He said that the training process has been ‘vigorous’ and ‘intensive’. “For this role, you have to understand a boxer’s mentality and physique simultaneously,” he added.

