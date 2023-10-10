Karan Deol discusses challenges of coming from a film family; says ‘People are waiting to bring you down…’

Karan Deol, son of Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol and grandson of veteran actor Dharmendra stepped into the world of acting in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Entering the world of movies, he seemingly took his father and legendary actor Sunny Deol’s legacy forward. Notably, Karan is born into a family of stars which includes his grandfather Dharmendra, father Sunny, and uncle Bobby Deol. Recently, the actor opened up on the prerequisites of belonging to a family of film stars and also noted the hassle and challenges he is facing to get work.

Karan Deol discusses the prerequisites of belonging to a family of stars

During a recent interview with ETimes, Karan Deol highlighted the challenges that come along when one hails from a ‘filmi’ background. Discussing the same, Karan noted, “When you come from a filmi background, people are waiting to bring you down.”

He further went on to reveal that he also doubts his abilities at times after scanning social media comments and critical reviews, which may lead to a negative psychological impact too. Karan also acknowledged that the industry is competitive and stated the necessity for actors to prove themselves.

Discussing his father and veteran actor Sunny Deol’s journey, he went on to reveal that it took him innumerable years of hard work to achieve the success that he did with Gadar 2. Karan also mentioned that he draws inspiration from his father’s journey and how he has learned to develop patience in the film industry.

Furthermore, junior Deol revealed the challenges that he is currently undergoing in seeking work and stated that despite the frustration, he is gradually learning to become more patient. “I’m still struggling and looking for work,” Karan said.

Diving into Sunny Deol’s reaction to the debate on nepotism

During a conversation with The Lallantop, the Gadar 2 actor highlighted the issue of nepotism and disclosed how he didn’t understand it for a very long time. Sunny noted, “People keep talking about nepotism and I used to think what is this even?”

The Gadar 2 actor added, “Phir main baad mein sochne lag gaya, ki baap apne bache ke liye nahi karta, to kiske liye karta hai? Ye baat mujhe samajh mein nahi aati, chaahe jo bhi field mein ho. (I later thought that if a father will not support his child, then who will he support? I don’t understand this. It can be in any field.)”

