Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Sangeet: Couple makes heads turn; Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Deol and others reach in style

Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya. She is the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker, Bimal Roy. The pre-wedding festivities have already kick-started and the Internet is stormed with fun inside pictures and videos. Today, the family is celebrating Karan and Drisha's Sangeet ceremony in the city. The couple was seen arriving hand-in-hand at the venue and making heads turn in their stylish outfits.

Celebs arrive for Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's Sangeet ceremony

In the pictures and videos, Karan and his dulhania looked all things adorable together. For the Sangeet, Drisha chose to wear a black lehenga featuring colorful floral prints on it. She wore a statement necklace and matching jhumkas to complete the look. On the other hand, Karan color-coordinated with Drisha in a sherwani. They flashed their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. Have a look:

Speaking of the groom's father, Sunny Deol, was dressed as Tara Singh from his upcoming film, Gadar 2. He greeted the media with folded hands as he arrived for the ceremony. Karan's uncle and actor Abhay Deol looked dashing in a baby pink sherwani. Bobby and his wife Tania Deol looked perfect as he wore a beige kurta with matching pants and a jacket while she opted for a bright yellow lehenga. Bobby even posed with his son Aryaman Deol, who is celebrating his birthday today. Ranveer Singh's mother Anju too arrived in a black floral outfit. Have a look:

Earlier, Dharmendra revealed how Karan introduced Drisha to the family. In an interview, he revealed that Karan informed his mother first, who then told Sunny about it. When Sunny informed him about it, he was happy and excited. Dharmendra shared, "I said, 'Go ahead if Karan likes her'. Then, I met Drisha. The meeting happened at my house. She is a very sensible and pretty girl. And, she comes from an illustrious family. I am very happy for Karan and Drisha. They have all my blessings. I welcome the new addition to the Deol family."