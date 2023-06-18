Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding Reception: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and others arrive in style

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol got married to his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya, today in a dreamy wedding setting. The couple tied the knot with close friends and family members in attendance. Soon after their wedding, Karan took to social media to share official pictures with his wife, Drisha, from their wedding ceremony. A few hours ago, the newlyweds’ reception photos and videos surfaced online, and they look madly in love with each other.

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunny, Bobby, and others arrive at Karan Deol’s wedding reception

Salman Khan arrived in style wearing a deep blue suit at Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding reception. He was seen smiling at the cameras. Aamir Khan arriving kept his look simple in a beige kurta and paired it with denim jeans for the occasion. He was seen rocking a mustache and had simple-framed glasses on. Aamir Khan smiled and posed for the paparazzi.

Sunny Deol looked dapper in an all-black outfit at his son Karan Deol’s wedding reception. He was seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi with his other son Rajveer Deol. Veteran actor Dharmendra attended his grandson’s reception wearing a black suit. An adorable moment caught everyone's eye when actor Shatrughan Sinha arrived and joined his friend Dharmendra. They were seen hugging each other while having a candid conversation. Shatrughan wore a striped blue shirt and paired it with a blue jacket and matching pants. On the other hand, Bobby Deol arrived in style wearing a blue suit.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya look beautiful at their wedding reception

The newly wedded couple was looking madly in love as they posed for the paparazzi at their wedding reception. For the big day, Drisha wore an off-white embellished floor-length gown. She accessorized with diamond jewelry, and her hair was untied. Karan opted for a black tuxedo in which he was looking handsome. They were seen smiling while paparazzi snapped pictures of them together.

Fans react to the newlyweds’ reception event

As soon as the wedding reception photos were shared on social media, fans started to react to it. A fan wrote, “Congratualtions to both of you.” Another one said, “what a beautiful couple.” Several fans congratulated the couple for their new innings.

Drisha is the great-granddaughter of the veteran filmmaker Bimal Roy. Earlier, Dharmendra revealed that Drisha was introduced by Karan to the family through his mother. His mother then told Sunny and informed Dharmendra about the same. The veteran actor said that he was excited for Drisha to be a part of his family.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya look all things DREAMY in wedding pics; Ranveer Singh is all heart