Karan Deol expresses gratitude for birthday wishes; drops PIC with grandfather Dharmendra, wife Drisha Acharya

Karan Deol, the son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is celebrating his 33rd birthday today, November 27. He has been receiving a lot of love and warm birthday wishes from fans and followers on social media. His father, wife Drisha Acharya, and brother Rajveer Deol also wished him on his birthday. A while ago, Karan shared a beautiful picture with his wife and grandfather Dharmendra and he penned a gratitude note for the birthday wishes.

Karan Deol shares picture with Dharmendra and Drisha Acharya

Taking to his Instagram, Karan Deol shared a picture featuring himself with his grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra and his wife Drisha Acarya.

Sharing the picture, he penned, "Feeling truly blessed and overwhelmed with all the love! Thank you everyone for the heartwarming birthday wishes. Your love has made my day extra special!" Take a look:

Sharing a picture from Karan's wedding, Sunny wrote, “Love u my son. Happy Birthday." Rajveer shared a childhood picture of Karan and wrote, “Happy Birthday Rocky @imkarandeol."

His wife Drisha shared a romantic picture and wished her husband on his 33rd birthday. In the picture, both can be seen posing for the camera as their fingers are entangled in each other’s fingers. Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya tied the knot earlier this year on June 18, 2023. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended by their close family and friends.

Karan Deol's work front

Work-wise, Karan stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, co-starring debutante, Sahher Bambba. The film also featured Aakash Ahuja, Mannu Sandhu, Vijayant Kohli, and Nupur Nagpal amongst others. He will be next seen in Apne 2 alongside Sunny, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra.

