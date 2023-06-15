Karan Deol looks stylish in yellow as he arrives for his mehendi ceremony ahead of wedding with Drisha Acharya; WATCH

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend and veteran filmmaker Bimal Roy's great granddaughter Drisha Acharya on June 18. Ahead of his wedding, Karan was seen getting ready for his mehendi ceremony on June 15. The pre-wedding festivites have already started since Monday. Now, pictures and videos of Karan arriving at Deol residence for his mehendi ceremony have surfaced on the internet.

Karan Deol looks stylish in yellow for mehendi ceremony

In a video, Karan Deol was seen arriving his residence in a car for the mehendi ceremony. He was looking stylish in yellow kurta and paired it with matching sunglasses. On the other hand, the ‘dulhe raja’ could not stop smiling. While he was busy talking on phone, he did not forget to wave to the paparazzi. In the video, Drisha’s name can be seen inscribed in his left palm with mehendi. Isn’t it the cutest? Meanwhile, other guests were also seen arriving his home for the ceremony in traditional outfits.

Karan and Drisha’s roka ceremony

On June 13, the families of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya hosted a roka ceremony in the city. They celebrated their roka ceremony by cutting a 4-tier cake. For the occasion, Karan opted for a blue kurta with a matching Nehru jacket and white pants while his wife-to-be wore a gorgeous golden saree. In the pictures and videos shared a by a fan account, Karan was seen enjoying with his boys squad who twinned in black. His siblings and uncles Abhay Deol and Bobby Deol were present at the ceremony. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh's family was also seen enjoying the ceremony.

Karan and Drisha’s wedding venue

Karan and Drisha will get married on June 18 at Mumbai's Taj Lands End. The wedding will be a private affair with close friends and family members in attendance.

Meanwhile, Karan will be playing a role in Apne 2 with his Sunny Deol, Bobby and Dharmendra. As for Sunny, he is currently busy promoting his film Gadar 2. He will soon comeback as Tara Singh alongside Ameesha Patel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya cut 4-tier cake at roka ceremony; Groom-to-be poses with Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Deol