Karan Deol on making a comeback after debut film tanked: Watching my old acting videos reinstilled confidence

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol made his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019 but the film tanked and did not live up to the mark at the box office. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Karan opened up about how he is working towards getting back and making an impactful return to the big screen.

Speaking about his post debut film phase, Karan said, "After my debut, I was left on my own. I’ve been taking all decisions on my own. Dad (Sunny Deol) said, ‘You be your own person, take your own calls, learn from your mistakes’. That’s the only way. Especially with what happened, right after Pal Pal Dil... , there was the pandemic and we were restricted to our homes."

He added that his old acting videos made him realise his love for acting. "I was with my chacha (Bobby Deol), dada (Dharmendra) and papa... there was the whole family vibe. I watched my old acting videos I did in film school. I saw how happy I was. I started acting because I love it, so I can’t let anything put me down. It re-instilled confidence in me. Somehow through lockdown, I recharged myself. I got into a positive headspace to go another round," Karan Deol said.

The junior Deol will next be seen in the sequel to Apne and has already started to prep to get into the skin of a boxer. "I would never give up. I’ve learnt from all my family members to never do that. I’d get back harder at it, and really do what I love in life." Apne 2 will see the Deol family back in action as Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan are all set to star in it.

Exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, director Anil Sharma had said, "The lockdown has given us the chance to improve the script further. Neeraj Pathak has written the film. We are not able to plan the exact schedule right now but the idea is to take it on floors around September."

ALSO READ: Raj Kundra deferred arrest till now by bribing Crime Branch officers with Rs 25 lakh: Report