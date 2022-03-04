Karan Deol recalls pep talk by ‘chacha’ Bobby Deol after his film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ tanked

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol made his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019 however the film tanked and did not live up to the mark at the box office. In a recent chat with RJ host, Karan shared how his uncle Bobby Deol motivated him not to give up after the movie did not do well.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Karan said that both his father and his uncle gave him pep talks that helped him overcome nerves and self-doubt. The actor said that his family supported him through the tough phase and he is fortunate to have such a family. Karan went on to reveal how his uncle Bobby came to him and said, ‘For three years, I didn’t get any work. I had the biggest of starts to my career. I gave the biggest of hits, but when things weren’t working, things weren’t. Just don’t give up. Look at me now, three years later, I’m going solid, I feel like I’ve been relaunched in the industry’.

Karan also recalled how his father motivated him with a story about how he had gone through the same feelings when he was making his debut film, Ghayal. “I kept blaming myself. He told me that in Ghayal, there were some things that weren’t going his way… but he didn’t admit defeat, and tackled things in a different way, and it turned out to be his most iconic dialogues,” shared Karan.

Karan will be seen sharing the screen with his father Sunny Deol, uncle Bobby Deol, and grandfather Dharmendra in Apne 2.

