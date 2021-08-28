Karan Deol shares the best career advice he has received from grandfather Dharmendra: He is still learning

Karan Deol made his Hindi film debut with dad Sunny Deol’s directorial ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ in 2019. The film underperformed at the box office and did not receive favorable reviews from the critics. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Karan Deol speaks about how the demand for the actors in his generation is different than his father’s. Karan also spoke about the best career advice that he received from his grandfather Dharmendra.

Karan Deol said that the actors today are brand. He said, “Dad’s (Sunny Deol) and dada’s (Dharmendra) time was completely different. Now there are a lot of other factors. As an actor, you are a brand. You are selling yourself like a commodity out there, promoting yourself on social media. Back during those times, social media was not big, there were different ways to connect with your fans”.

Karan further added, “You have to be who you are, and not someone you are not. I do not do those things which would make me uncomfortable or do not suit me. You have to let your personality show it’s honest side, you can’t lie about yourself”.

Further in the conversation, Karan shared the advice he received from Dharmendra. He said, “He says that at his age, he is still learning. He tells me to look around me, absorb everything. You never know, what you can learn one day or some interesting character can catch your eye which you can implement later. In our lives too, we are stuck, and stopped seeing around us”.

