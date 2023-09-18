Karan Deol shares surreal PICS with ‘better half’ Drisha Acharya on third month marriage anniversary

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol is currently enjoying marital bliss. He got married to his long-time girlfriend, Drisha Acharya earlier this year on June 18, 2023. While Drisha stays away from the public eye, Karan often keeps sharing a little sneak peek into their lives. Once again, Karan Deol recently dropped mushy photos with his lady love and they are all hearts.

Karan Deol dropped mushy photos with his 'forever home', wife Drisha Acharya

On Monday, September 18, Karan Deol shared a couple of monochromatic mushy photos with his lady love, Drisha Acharya. Today marks the three-month wedding anniversary of the adorable couple. In the pictures, the couple twinned in matching ensembles. While Drisha looked beautiful in a white-hued spaghetti top, teamed up with an oversized sheer shirt, Karan looked dapper in a white shirt paired with pants.

In order to make it even more special, the Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor dropped the post as a dedication to his loving wife. In the first picture, the couple very much in love was caught in a candid moment and in another photo; the couple can be seen striking a mushy yet intense pose for the camera. Needless to say, the couple looks extremely cute together. The beautiful post was captioned, “My better half & my forever home (with a red heart emoji)”. Have a look:

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and others reacted to the post

Soon after the post was shared, heartfelt comments started to pour in for the newlywed couple. Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol reacted with red-heart emojis while other social media users showered their love in the comments section.

Karan Deol is the son of Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol. He has a younger brother, Rajveer Deol.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the nuptial knot on June 18, 2023, earlier this year. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by their close family and friends. For the special day, Drisha opted for a red lehenga with minimal accessories. Karan, on the other hand, had opted for an ivory-colored Sherwani with a matching turban.

Karan Deol’s work front

Karan Deol carrying forward the family legacy, entered Bollywood in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, co-starring debutante, Sahher Bambba. The film also had Aakash Ahuja, Mannu Sandhu, Vijayant Kohli, and Nupur Nagpal amongst others.

Now, Karan will be next seen in Apne 2 with Sunny, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra.

