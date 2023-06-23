Karan Deol thanks ‘better half’ Drisha Acharya for entering his life, shares stunning reception pics

The past couple of days have been very special for the Deol family. The entire family came together to celebrate the union of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya in a grand manner. Sunny Deol’s son tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend in the presence of close friends and family members in attendance. From Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra dancing together to a lot of Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh attending their wedding function, the wedding had a lot of high moments. Today, Karan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from his reception with his wife and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.

Karan Deol shares wedding reception picture with Drisha Acharya

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Deol shared a couple of his pictures posing with his wife Drisha Acharya in their stunning wedding reception outfit. In the first picture, we can see Karan looking dapper in a black tuxedo with a black bow as he poses with his wife Drisha who looks gorgeous in a sequined Golden gown. The couple stands on a staircase holding each other and posing royally. The next picture is a closeup of the two and in the last one, we can see that Karan cannot take his eyes off his wife. Sharing these pictures, Karan wrote, “Beginning the beautiful journey of love, friendship, bond & growth together. Thanks for entering my life as my better half!”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Karan announced his wedding on social media by sharing dreamy pictures with his wife. He also thanked the fans for showering love on them. For the wedding, Karan wore an ivory sherwani while Drisha stole hearts in a red lehenga. Along with their fairytale-like pictures, Karan wrote, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!"