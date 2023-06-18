Karan Deol Wedding: Dulha arrives with baaraati; Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra dance to dhol beats

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding is stealing the attention of the netizens. Veteran actor, Dharmendra's grandson is tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya. Their wedding is scheduled for today. From the mehendi to the sangeet ceremony, the internet is filled with pictures of the couple's wedding festivities. Several Bollywood celebs marked their presence at the star-studded sangeet ceremony in Mumbai yesterday. The entire Deol family has come together to celebrate the couple's union.

Karan Deol arrives with baaraati

A few minutes back, the groom, Karan Deol arrived at the wedding venue on a horse accompanied by his father Sunny Deol. Karan looked royal in a white sherwani and turban. The baaraati, all clad in traditional best with red turbans arrived with the dulha. Videos surfacing on the internet shows Sunny Deol helping his son to get down from the horse and accompanying him towards the venue. Keeping the summer in mind, Sunny Deol chose a mint green sherwani for his son's best day. Senior members of the Deol family, Dharmendra, and Bobby Deol were also seen dancing to the beats of the dhol. Dharmendra wore a brown suit and held Bobby Deol's hand while dancing with the baaraati. Uncle Bobby Deol chose a white sherwani for the day.

Take a look at Karan Deol's baaraat video here:

Abhay Deol arrives for Karan's wedding

Abhay Deol, who is the cousin of Sunny Deol was all smiles as he arrived for Karan's wedding. Similar to Bobby Deol, he also wore a white sherwani. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor also wore matching shades.

Karan Deol's sangeet ceremony

Dharmendra surprised everyone at the sangeet ceremony yesterday with his performance. The 87-year-old actor danced to his heart's content at his grandson's sangeet ceremony. He entertained the audiences by performing the titular song from his blockbuster film Yamla Pagla Deewana with groom Karan and his other grandkids. The veteran actor looked handsome as ever in a beige suit, which he paired with a matching shirt and black striped tie. Uncle Bobby Deol also performed with his wife Tania. The groom's father Sunny Deol also grooved to some hit songs from his movies, including the song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

