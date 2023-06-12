Karan Deol’s pre-wedding celebrations begin: Abhay Deol poses with cousins Sunny and Bobby; See PICS

Karan Deol, who is the son of senior Bollywood star Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol, is set to enter wedlock soon. As you may know, the budding actor, who is the grandson of legendary star Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur, is set to tie the knot with Drishya Acharya, his longtime girlfriend. Drishya is the great-granddaughter of the veteran filmmaker, the late Bimal Roy. The young couple's wedding festivities will be a 3-day-long affair, beginning on June 16, Friday. However, the celebrations have already kickstarted.

Abhay, Sunny, and Bobby pose together as Karan Deol's pre-wedding celebrations begin

As per the latest updates, the Deol family has already kickstarted the pre-wedding celebrations of Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya, with a grand party held in Mumbai, on June 12, Monday night. Even though the groom-to-be chose to stay away from the paparazzi photographers at the venue, the other men in the family had a fun time posing together. Karan's father Sunny Deol was spotted posing with his younger brother Bobby Deol and cousin Abhay Deol for the paps, and the trio had a complete blast.

Check out Sunny Deol, Bobby and Abhay's pictures from Karan's pre-wedding bash, below:

Karan and Drisha's wedding plans

Earlier, Pinkvilla had Exclusively learned that Karan Deol and his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya got engaged on the special occasion of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's wedding anniversary. "The couple got engaged on Karan’s grandparents’ anniversary, and both their families are extremely excited about the big day. It will be an intimate ceremony, with only close friends and relatives in attendance. The preparation has begun," a source confirmed to us in May, this year.

The latest reports suggest that Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding will be a traditional Punjabi ceremony, which will begin with haldi, and will follow with Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies. After the private wedding, the young couple is planning to host a grand wedding reception for Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Karan's close friends and colleagues from the film industry on June 18, Sunday, at Taj Land's End Hotel, Mumbai.

