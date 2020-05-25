Karan Johar: 2 household staff members of the filmmaker test positive for COVID 19; Says 'Rest of us are safe'

Karan Johar has informed through social media that two of his household staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. He has, however, assured that his family members and the rest of the staff are safe.

In a shocking state of events, two household staff members of 's residence have tested positive for COVID-19. The filmmaker has informed everyone about the same through the medium of a tweet a little while back. He has also said that as soon as this was detected, the two individuals were being put under quarantine in a particular section of the building. The filmmaker further states that the BMC was informed about the same immediately and that they have fumigated and sterilized the building.

Most importantly, Johar says that the rest of his family members and staff are safe and have displayed no symptoms. All of them have taken the swab test in the morning and tested negative. However, he adds that all of them will remain in self isolation for the next 14 days for the sake of everyone's safety. Karan says that all the necessary measures presribed by the authorities have been adopted in order to safeguard everyone. Talking about the staff members who have tested positive, Karan assures that they will be provided the best treatment and care.

Check out Karan Johar's tweet below:

The filmmaker ends the note by asking everyone to stay safe and remain at home. A few days back, the staff members of Boney Kapoor's residence had also tested positive for COVID-19 as was informed by the filmmaker and his daughter Janhvi Kapoor on social media. They had also informed that all of them are safe and not showing any symptoms. The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely hit India along with many other countries and in the midst of all this, the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases has raised concerns among everyone.

