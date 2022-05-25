Karan Johar 50th Birthday Bash Guest List: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan & many others

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed a few days ago that Karan Johar is going to make sure his 50th birthday is a memorable one. Today, as he turns 50, the filmmaker is all set to celebrate the milestone by throwing a grand party for the entire film fraternity. Pinkvilla's report had mentioned that Karan has booked Yash Raj Studios for 25 May, stepping away from the usual 5-star hotel parties.

The ace filmmaker has also made sure the setting is perfect with a grand set being erected at YRF Studios for the same. In the midst of grand sets and glamour, Karan got Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra, to design the entire set up for his birthday bash.

Now, Pinkvilla is bringing to you the who's who of the Hindi film fraternity who will be present at Karan Johar's Bollywood's bash.

The Guest List

Karan's closest friend Shah Rukh Khan will be attending the evening with wife Gauri Khan. Followed by Karan's gang which includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor among others. Accompanying Kareena will be husband Saif Ali Khan and Malaika will be attending with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor is in the city and will be seen turning up is his usual dapper avatar. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for her debut Hollywood project, is likely to fly in only for a day. However, there has been no confirmation on this front.

Deepika Padukone, who has been representing India at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, is also likely to return on Wednesday and attend Karan Johar's birthday celebrations. Ranveer Singh, who was at Cannes with Deepika for a brief period, also returned to Mumbai on Monday and will be seen adding much drama and galmour to the birthday bash tonight.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif as well as Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan will be seen bringing their most fashionable game to the party. From down South, actors Rashmika Mandana and Vijay Deverakonda have confirmed to attend the bash.

Apart from actors, the evening will also see several key industry people who are part of the movie trade and business. Along with creative directors, producers, writers and filmmakers as well.

Birthday Bash Theme

A source earlier revealed to Pinkvilla, "It’s a theme party and the invitation sent out to all the attendees has a mention of the same. It’s going to be a black and bling theme for the bash." Meanwhile, B-Town's biggest names have already wished the filmmaker on social media.

