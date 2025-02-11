Karan Johar admits 'hypocrisy' in Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai character, recalls being reprimanded by Shabana Azmi

Karan Johar took over the director's seat for the first time with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Even though the romantic drama became a cult classic over the years, the audience wasn't quite impressed by Shah Rukh Khan's character, Rahul. While discussing the iconic character, KJo admitted there was 'a kind of latent hypocrisy'. He also revealed actress Shabana Azmi reprimanded him after watching the film. Read on!

In a recent conversation with Lilly Singh, Karan Johar opened up about his debut movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He stated that today, he is very proud of all the love the film has received. However, he also questions the gender politics, some of the dialogues, and the cringe moments in the movie. While he sees it now, he thinks, 'What was I thinking?'. But in his defense, he stated that he was young and new to cinema and was allowed to make mistakes.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's character, the ace filmmaker and fashion icon divulged that he wasn't thinking that Rahul was not a completely green flag at that time. According to KJo, "He was a questionable flag. There was a kind of latent hypocrisy." Having said that, Karan admitted it came through him and not SRK as he was writing the dialogues.

Sharing the reason behind calling Rahul a hypocrite, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director reasoned that he fell for the hot girl, and then when the girl he didn't like became hot, he fell in love with her. "Was he just chasing surface-level good looks? That was all my writing. I didn't realize at the time that I was feeding a certain school of thought. I just wanted to make a blockbuster," Karan exclaimed.

In the chat, he also recalled being scolded by veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who questioned Rahul's behavior toward Anjali (played by Kajol). Realizing his mistake, KJo apologized to her for penning such a complicated and controversial character, stating that he didn't think about any of that. As a 24-year-old and a producer's son, all Karan wanted was to make a very big hit.