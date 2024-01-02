Karan Johar admits paying people off to get positive feedback for his 'average' working films

Karan Johar had a chat about the online talks that happen after movies hit the screens, pointing out that a lot of the responses are one-sided. Lately, Karan brought up the fact that a big chunk of the negativity surrounding a film usually stems from fan clubs clashing or attention-seeking individuals making controversial remarks.

Moreover, he admitted that as a producer, he doesn't mind paying people to speak favorably about his movies in order to shape public opinion.

Karan Johar admits paying people off to say good things about some of his “average” films

Recently, during the Galatta Plus Mega Pan India Roundtable 2023, Karan Johar mentioned that if you observe the individuals conducting vox pops outside cinemas, those who approach to speak are often aiming to say the most sensational things. The genuine audience has already left, but certain people provide loud reactions with the intention of going viral. In the process of seeking virality, they are negatively impacting the actual experience for others. He added, “But sometimes, we also as PR send our own people to praise the film, that also happens.”

He further mentioned that at times, as a producer, you're also striving to create an impact. In that role, you will make every possible effort to ensure your film gets attention. So, while he may criticize negative feedback, he also acknowledges relying on positive reviews to promote a film. He added, “I change with every film. Some films work on their own, so I can take the high ground and stay quiet. Some films are average, so we need to give the impression that they’re doing better than they actually are.”

He stated that when a movie is doing well in terms of box office success, he can take it easy and say no to interviews since there's no requirement for extra publicity. He mentioned that for a mid-range film, you need to actively work to garner attention, creating a unique aura and energy. It's a fascinating challenge.

Karan Johar's work front

Karan Johar returned to directing with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after a gap of almost seven years. This film also celebrated his 25th anniversary as a director since the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, the movie received both critical acclaim and performed well at the box office upon its release.

